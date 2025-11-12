Works for sale for 100 euro in Irish art’s ‘best kept secret’

One hundred of Ireland’s top artists are to make one of their original works available for 100 euro in a bid to make the art world more accessible.

The offering comes as part of the Art Source fair which opens at Dublin’s RDS on Friday morning.

More than 200 Irish and international artists and galleries will exhibit their work at the fair, which is expected to attract 15,000 people.

The Gormleys contemporary art and design stand will feature artists such as Andy Warhol, Banksy, Tracey Emin, Francis Bacon and John Redmond.

The event will feature the Irish debut of Fonderia Artistica Ruocco, a foundry from Naples, Italy.

Their handmade bronze sculptures, which are created using traditional lost wax casting techniques, are inspired by ancient Greek and Roman myths.

One hundred pieces from Irish artists will also be available from as little as 100 euro.

Artist William Amo with his 100 for 100 euro artwork Old Dog New Tricks (Andres Poveda/Mediaconsult/PA)

Artists such as Johnman, Ann Maria Bridges and William Amo will be among the exhibitors offering pieces, with visitors to the fair, running all weekend, able to claim the works on a first-come, first-served basis.

Art Source organiser Patrick O’Sullivan said the 100 euro sale was first carried out 16 years ago but said it remains “one of the Irish art scene’s best kept secrets”.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “It’s a more accessible way for people to start their art collections and makes the show less intimidating for anyone who may otherwise be daunted by the art world.

“People in the know queue up on Friday morning every year to try to get their hands on a special piece.

“They don’t come in to casually look at the show, they run around looking for those 100 for 100 euro stickers.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the project allows people to discover new artists along the way.

“We wanted to create an art fair that catered to every taste and budget.

“A crucial element is that these pieces are all original artworks, rather than prints.”

Art Source opens on Friday at 11am, and runs until Sunday evening.