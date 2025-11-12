Who does former king of the jungle Joe Pasquale think will win I’m A Celebrity?

Former king of the jungle Joe Pasquale has tipped Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 64-year-old comedian won the fourth series of the show in 2004, beating Diana, Princess of Wales’s former butler Paul Burrell, who finished as runner-up, and said he thought Kemp’s personality would shine through on the upcoming series of the ITV reality show.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “He’s a lovely bloke, and I think that always comes through, I’m not saying that the others aren’t a lovely bloke, but he will, I think Martin will shine on it.”

Kemp will take part in the 2025 edition of I’m A Celebrity (Jeff Moore/PA)

Kemp, who is the father of TV presenter Roman Kemp, will be joined in the jungle by stars including model Kelly Brook, former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott, TV personality Jack Osbourne, and comedian Ruby Wax.

The line-up is completed by rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge, EastEnders’ Shona McCarty, comedian Eddie Kadi, and Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley.

Pasquale, who is known for his distinctive high-pitched voice, went on to give advice for future contestants on the show.

He added: “Just let yourself be who you are, and also, this is a really good one, because they pat you down, right? You’re only allowed two pairs of socks, two pairs of pants, I put on seven pairs of pants when I went in…

“I had seven pairs of socks, (so) I had great big fat feet, great big fat round here (pointing to his chest), right? And they thought, ‘oh he’s just put a bit of weight around his midriff, but I had seven pairs of pants.

“So every time, they made the last two days… because if you wash it, it just don’t dry, so every day I’d go in the toilet, take a pair of pants, and go, ‘oh I’ve got clean pants today’, (and fellow contestants would say): ‘Joe, why are your pants so dry?’

Along with appearing in I’m A Celebrity, Pasquale is also known for presenting a revived version of The Price Is Right in 2006, regularly appearing in pantomimes and participating in the eighth series of Dancing On Ice in 2013, where he finished sixth.

Pasquale is also a stand-up comedian, who has released a number of DVDs and videos, and has also appeared in stage productions, including the theatre adaption of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em as Frank Spencer.