Police to take ‘no further action’ over alleged chants at Bob Vylan performance

The Metropolitan Police have revealed they will take “no further action” over chants at a Bob Vylan performance in London.

An investigation was launched by police after footage emerged allegedly showing singer Bobby Vylan, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, saying “death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at a performance supporting Lust For Life singer Iggy Pop, 78, at Alexandra Palace in May.

In a video, Robinson-Foster also appears to say: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel.”

The footage emerged after frontman Robinson-Foster led a chant of “death, death to the IDF”, during their BBC live-streamed performance at Glastonbury Festival in June, which saw an investigation launched by Avon and Somerset Police.

The band hit the headlines following their Glastonbury performance (Ben Birchall/PA)

Now the Met Police said they are closing the investigation into the London performance, following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A Met Police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “On Wednesday July 2, officers became aware of footage that appeared to have been filmed at Alexandra Palace in London on May 28. An investigation was launched into the language used in the footage.

“Early investigative advice was sought from the Crown Prosecution Service who considered a number of potential offences but determined that, based on the information and material available, there would likely be insufficient evidence to take the case forward.

“As a result, officers have decided that no further action will be taken.

“We recognise the concerns that the footage caused, particularly among many in London’s Jewish communities. It emerged during a period where we have seen a concerning rise in antisemitic hate crime.

“We continue to work closely with community representatives to understand those concerns, to ensure the safety and security of Jewish Londoners and to provide reassurance moving forward.”

It comes after Avon and Somerset Police revealed a man in his 30s, understood to be Robinson-Foster, had voluntarily attended an interview on Monday in relation to the investigation into the band’s Glastonbury performance.

In October, British Airways paused their sponsorship of the Louis Theroux podcast following an interview with Robinson-Foster, which saw him say he was “not regretful” of the chant and would “do it again tomorrow”.

Following their Glastonbury appearance, the group were dropped from a number of festivals and performances including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue and a US tour after their visas were revoked.

Bob Vylan recently also had to postpone two UK gigs over “political pressure” including a show in Manchester following calls by Jewish leaders and MPs for it to be cancelled.

Despite the criticism, the duo, completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, real name Wade Laurence George, have also seen support from fans, with their album Humble As The Sun re-entering the charts over the summer.

Bob Vylan’s solicitors have been contacted for comment.