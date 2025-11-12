Donald Trump granddaughter says he will miss LPGA Tour debut as ‘a little busy’

Donald Trump will not attend his granddaughter’s LPGA Tour debut as she says he is busy “running the world”.

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and granddaughter of the United States president, is playing on a sponsor’s invitation this week at The Annika driven by Gainbridge event at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club.

The 18-year-old has committed to play college golf at the University of Miami, but first will spend this week mixing with the likes of Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.

Asked about her famous grandfather, she told reporters at her pre-tournament press conference: “He’s not coming this weekend. He’s running the world right now, so a little busy.

“To me he’s just a normal grandpa. Always has been. I would just say it’s like having a normal grandpa. There is nothing different I would say.

“It’s pretty cool obviously, but to me it’s just normal.”

The president is known as a fanatical golfer in his own right, but Kai was diplomatic when asked about their matches together.

“He’s pretty good. He’s pretty good,” she said.

“We have some tight matches. Yeah, can’t say much. Yeah, we have some tight matches.”

Asked specifically if she has beaten her grandfather, she added: “I’ll leave that up to you to decide.

“We play a lot. We have a great time out there. We’re always on the same team as well.”