Paris Jackson reveals she has a perforated septum because of drug use

American model, actress and singer Paris Jackson has revealed she has a perforated septum because of drug use.

The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, showed fans the perforation in a post on TikTok using a phone torch, and said it was the first time she had revealed the nasal injury.

She said: “I realise I have never actually addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable, I have a really loud whistle, if you go back to videos, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.

Jackson said the injury had come as a result of drug use (Doug Peters/PA)

“Slightly different from a deviated septum, and that is, it’s what you think it’s from, don’t do drugs kids or I mean do, I mean everyone’s going to have the experience they need to have with life, I’m not going to tell anyone what to do, but I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.

“I don’t want to get plastic surgery to fix it, because I’m almost six years sober, and so you have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly, and I don’t want to f*** with that.

“But I’ve been living with this since I was about 20, and it’s a bitch when you’re in the studio recording vocals, and I can actually stick a spaghetti noodle (through) and do that with it.”

Earlier this year, Jackson spoke openly about becoming “clean and sober” for five years in a post on Instagram, where she said she had been “an alcoholic and a heroin addict”.

She said: “It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today, I get to make music, I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat, I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory, I get to grieve, I get to laugh, I get to dance, I get to trust, I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm.

“I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it.”

The NHS says a perforated septum can be caused by cocaine use, pushing cotton buds or fingers into the nose, or nose picking.