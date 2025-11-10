Kelly Brook, Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne among I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up

Model Kelly Brook, former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott and TV personality Jack Osbourne are among the stars taking part in this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The ITV reality show’s line-up is completed by comedian Ruby Wax, rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge, EastEnders’ Shona McCarty, comedian Eddie Kadi, Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley, and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Osbourne, whose father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died earlier this year, said he was going into the jungle to take his mind off things, and added his mother Sharon and sister Kelly would be “supportive” of him on the show.

Jack Osbourne is among the stars in this year’s jungle show (ITV)

He added: “It’s absolutely going to be hard leaving them behind. I have got lots of kids, my wife, and my family still in the wake of my dad passing. It is going to be difficult, that is for sure.”

Brook, 45, said she had promised she would “never do I’m A Celebrity several times”, and added she “didn’t think it was ever in me to do the challenges and bushtucker trials”.

But she added: “Since I have been with my husband, we have done a few things that I’ve surprised myself by.

“We did Race Across The World and I ran the London marathon this year – two things I never thought I had in me.

“I’m such a fan of the show that I thought: ‘Maybe I could do it, maybe I could cope.’ I won’t know unless I try and so I am going to throw myself into it.”

Regular presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the show in its 25th anniversary year, which was won by McFly singer Danny Jones in its last series.

Former Arsenal right-back Scott, 41, who is in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne, added: “Jess thinks I am absolutely mental, but she will be my biggest supporter, and my mum absolutely loves the show.

Alex Scott is to take part in the 2025 series on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

“Thinking of her tuning in every night will bring a tear, but I will need to push myself to speak out around all of the different and big personalities.

“Not going into myself for being the shy one will be my big challenge.”

Kemp, who is the father of TV presenter Roman Kemp, said his son is jealous of him, having competed on the show in 2019, coming third.

The 64-year-old bass player said: “I’ve had to cancel some jobs, but when Roman was on I’m A Celebrity, I was addicted, I watched it every day and enjoyed it so much.

“I felt it was now time in my life for an adventure. I have been on this journey of DJing over the last five years, it has been non-stop and I thought it was time to give something back to myself.

“I absolutely love the show, it is iconic TV, which I love being part of.”

Martin Kemp is to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle on ITV soap Emmerdale, revealed she had been asked to be in the show “numerous times before”.

She added: “Now I’ve finally said ‘yes’, the reason is I’m going to be 50 next year, it’s 30 years on and off playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale and 10 years of being sober.

“It’s like a big baguette where everything I wanted was in it, and it’s I’m A Celebrity’s 25th series anniversary too.”

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked will also return to ITV2 and ITVX to offer a deeper dive into events on the show, presented by Joel Dommett and Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers.

The main show will return on Sunday, November 16 on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.