Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo wear Gothic gowns to Wicked: For Good premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were pictured holding hands as they stepped out in Gothic gowns for the European premiere of musical movie Wicked: For Good.

The sequel picks up where the first film left off, covering the years after green witch Elphaba, played by Erivo, 38, parted ways with her friend, Glinda, portrayed by US pop star Grande.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande arriving for the European premiere of Wicked: For Good (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The looks marked a change from the 2024 press tour when the duo often paid homage to their characters by wearing the colours they are associated with in the musical.

Grande, 32, wore a one shoulder black dress decorated with shiny polka dots to the event on Monday, while Erivo sported a dark blue and black dress featuring PVC-look detachable sleeves.

Jeff Goldblum (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The premiere, held at Cineworld in Leicester Square, was decorated with pink and white flowers – and the red carpet swapped out for a yellow brick road.

Among the attendees was US actor Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard in the film.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 73-year-old posed for photos while wearing a long overcoat and green waistcoat, enhancing the look with a silver broach.

British star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Prince Fiyero, wore an all grey ensemble, finishing the outfit with a red poppy to mark Remembrance Day.

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Also at the event was Oscar-winning actress Michell Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible, and director Jon M Chu, who wore a black suit.

Among the celebrity attendees were The Celebrity Traitors stars Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross as well as Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Director Jon M Chu (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Two-part film adaptation Wicked is based on the Broadway smash which scored Idina Menzel a Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical for her role as Elphaba in 2004.

For Good sees Elphaba demonised by those in Oz, and transformed into The Wicked Witch Of The West, as she is known in L Frank Baum’s novel about the fantastical world.

The Celebrity Traitor star Cat Burns (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The films have been adapted from the musical, which was based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name – which was in turn inspired by the story first told in Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, adapted into the 1939 film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale.

Amanda Holden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Wicked’s next instalment will arrive to cinemas in the UK and Ireland from November 21.