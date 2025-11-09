Kim Kardashian says she has not qualified to be a lawyer after failing bar exam

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said she has not qualified to be a lawyer after failing her bar exam.

The businesswoman, 45, known for starring alongside her family in the US reality TV show The Kardashians, passed her “baby bar” exam on her fourth attempt in 2021 and said in May that she had graduated from a law programme.

Her plans to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team, have been delayed after she revealed on Saturday that she did not pass her exam.

Kim Kardashian had been studying law (Doug Peters/PA)

In a post shared on Instagram, Kardashian, who also stars in Ryan Murphy’s TV legal drama All’s Fair, said: “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far.

“Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more.

“Let’s Go!!!!”

Kim Kardashian stars in the series All’s Fair (Ian West/PA)

In October, Kardashian told The Graham Norton Show that she hopes to practice law and in 10 years’ time may “give up being Kim K” and become a trial lawyer instead.

The Skims co-founder stars alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson in the Hulu series about about a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.

The series also appears to have missed the mark for many critics, receiving zero stars out of five from The Guardian and The Times, and one star in both the Financial Times and The Telegraph.