Rock star Jon Bon Jovi reads CBeebies Bedtime Story

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi has become the latest big name to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story with a book written by his “dear friend” and fellow musician Sir Paul McCartney.

Bon Jovi will read Hey Grandude! which follows an intrepid grandfather who takes his four grandchildren on whirlwind adventures around the world with the help of a magic compass.

The special episode will air at 6.50pm on Friday on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

The musician, who is best known as the lead singer of rock band Bon Jovi, said: “I picked Hey Grandude! because it’s written by the great Paul McCartney, singer, songwriter, storyteller.

“He’s someone I’ve always admired and looked up to, not just for his music but for his parenting and grandparenting skills. He’s a dear friend and someone we all admire.

“Music has played a part in all of my kids’ childhoods, whether it was bedtime, playtime, clean-up time or daddy-time.”

Bon Jovi, who recently became a grandfather when his son, Jake Bongiovi, adopted a baby with his wife, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, also has three other grown-up children.

He added: “I’m looking forward to watching my children become parents and seeing our grandchildren become part of our lives.

“It’s not about what I’m going to teach my grandchildren, but what they’re going to teach me.”

Hey Grandude! was published in 2019 and features illustrations by Kathryn Durst.

Bon Jovi, who had to undergo vocal cord surgery in 2022, also features on an upcoming episode of the CBeebies Parenting Helpline podcast, where he poses a question about when – and when not – to give parenting advice to one’s own children.

The episode will be available on the CBeebies Parenting website and BBC Sounds from November 27.