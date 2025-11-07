Millie Bobby Brown says fans will ‘lose their minds’ over Stranger Things finale

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has said fans will “lose their damn minds” over the fifth and final series of Stranger Things.

The popular series, created by the Duffer brothers, aired its first series in 2016, starring a 12-year-old year-old Brown as a psychokinetic girl named Eleven who escapes from a laboratory in Hawkins – making friends with a group of young boys who embark on a mission to find their friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) after he becomes lost in an alternate reality.

Speaking at the season five premiere, Brown, 21, told the Associated Press: “I truly trust the Duffer Brothers with everything in me and I have for 10 years.

“I’m not going to doubt them on their last go, but let me tell you, they land the plane and everybody is going to lose their damn minds.”

At the Los Angeles-based event, Brown, who wore an elaborate feather-look, off-the-shoulder black gown, was pictured laughing alongside US actor Harbour, 50, who plays chief of police Jim Hopper in the series.

Harbour’s appearance comes weeks after his ex-wife Lily Allen released an album said to detail his alleged infidelity, although Allen has said West End Girl contains a mix of both “truth” and “fantasy”.

Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo were among the other cast members at the premiere on Thursday.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Matarazzo, 23, who plays Dustin Henderson in the series, told AP: “It does feel like, I’ve been doing it (the series) for my entire life…

“Sometimes it feels like a really long time and I think back to being on set for season one, it feels like just yesterday, and it was about 10 years ago now. So it’s nuts.”

He added: “Everybody gets to experience a lot of extravagance when it comes to everything put into this season. The stakes are really, really high.

“So all of us are getting a lot of opportunities to… it gets really in the thick of it when it comes to a lot of exciting stuff happening.

Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Netflix has released the first five minutes of season five, which takes viewers back to 1983 when Schnapp’s character Will was lost in alternate reality, the Upside Down.

In season one, Will is seen fighting for his life after his mother Joyce Byers (Ryder) and Hopper (Harbour) find him inside Hawkins Public Library, with Hopper having to remove a long slimy tentacle-looking creature from his mouth.

The clip from season five offers a look at how Will ended up in the library and shows a Demogorgon dragging him into the building so that the villain Vecna can infiltrate his soul and influence him with the use of his powers.

“We are going to do such beautiful things together William,” Vecna says.

Stranger Things season five will be released to Netflix in three parts, all dropping at 1am in the UK. Volume one will arrive on November 27, volume two on December 26 and the finale on January 1.