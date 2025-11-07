Florence + The Machine at number one in albums chart

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch said she took “none of this for granted” as she celebrated her latest album going straight to number one in the charts.

The group’s sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, joins 2009 debut LP Lungs, 2011’s Ceremonials, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful from 2015, and 2022’s Dance Fever in their tally of chart-toppers.

Welch said: “Sixteen years on from Lungs, I take none of this for granted.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who took time with this record. It is a scream, but I also wanted it to be a balm to anyone who needed it.”

As well as the Official Albums Chart, Everybody Scream also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Lily Allen’s West End Girl rises two places to number two in the albums chart, despite its digital-only release so far.

And Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns has earned a career best with her second studio album How To Be Human going straight in at number five.

Her first album, Early Twenties, peaked at number seven last year.

Burns said: “My album How To Be Human has been, and has always been from the start, a Top 10 album!

“Thank you guys so much for streaming and listening to the album, it genuinely means the world to me. It’s a body of work that I’m so, so proud of.

“I think it’s important to be vulnerable, it’s important to share your journey and remind people that you’re not alone.”

How To Be Human also takes the title of this week’s most downloaded album.

Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl and Olivia Dean’s The Art Of Loving take third and fourth place in the album chart respectively.

Elsewhere, indie rockers The Charlatans claim an 11th top 10 record with We Are Love in at number eight.

In the singles chart, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters hit track, Golden, earns a 10th week at the top.

Taylor Swift’s The Fate Of Ophelia is in second place, while Where Is My Husband by Raye is at number three.

Another Swift track, Opalite, is in fourth place while Dean’s Man I Need is at number five.