Celebrity Traitors leaves England rugby team in shock after Joe Marler betrayal

The England rugby team were in shock following the betrayal of Joe Marler in the final of Celebrity Traitors after players and management were gripped by the reality TV smash hit.

The BBC show pitted faithfuls against traitors in a game of deceit and treachery played out in a Scottish castle, with Marler, who retired from rugby last year, emerging as a breakout star.

In Thursday’s final the 35-year-old was duped by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, even though the pair had formed an alliance in order to beat traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr.

Mohammed, 45, broke his pact at the last moment, suspecting Marler could be a traitor, and banished the former prop – to cries of anguish from England’s training base where players were willing on their former team-mate.

“We were all watching in the team room. Joe seemed to have read it perfectly and he had Nick onside and it was all going swimmingly,” second row Alex Coles said ahead of Saturday’s match with Fiji.

“I guess they edited it to make you think it was all going to go exactly to plan and then the rug was pulled right out underneath him.

“We all expected that he was actually going to do really well if he was given a bit of time for people to get to know him.

“Joe’s a very charismatic person, he’s got a great sense of humour and it’s nice to see a different side of a rugby player being shown to the general public.

“We’re all really pleased for him. Shame he got backstabbed at the end, but that’s the way the game goes I guess.

“He’s shown his character, his personality and I’m sure off the back of it he will do really well if he wants to stay in that media space.”

Singer Burns was banished from the game while traitor and comedian Carr emerged victorious, having successfully duped historian David Olusoga and Mohammed into thinking he was a faithful.

After the final, Marler told Ed Gamble on BBC Two’s Uncloaked: “I was madly in love with Alan as well, even when I went after him and he came back at me like a Greek cat, I then was like ‘Ah bless’ and I was like OK fair enough, so I think there might have been something inside me that was like ‘I quite like Alan still being in the game’.”

Fresh from his stint on the BBC One spin-off Marler has announced a brand-new video podcast titled Joe Marler Will See You Now which will launch on November 13.

The athlete previously hosted Joe Marler’s Things People Do before announcing his time on the podcast had “come to an end” in October.