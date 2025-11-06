Traitors face off against faithful in Celebrity Traitors finale

The traitors will attempt to outwit the faithful one last time in the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors on Thursday.

Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns will hope to remain undetected by faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga in a bid to win the prize pot for their chosen charity.

Only one traitor has been ousted through the course of the series, which has been a ratings hit for the BBC, when talk show host Jonathan Ross was unable to deflect suspicion any longer.

Traitor Jonathan Ross was banished (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Comedian Carr and singer Burns have “murdered” a string of faithfuls, including actress Celia Imrie, comedian Lucy Beaumont and Olympic diver Tom Daley, while faithfuls including actor Sir Stephen Fry, presenter Clare Balding and actor Mark Bonnar have fallen under suspicion and been banished.

Former rugby player Marler has proved to be a worthy adversary to the traitors and was the proponent of the “big dog theory” that one of the leaders of the group must be a traitor, that led to the banishment of Ross, as well as Sir Stephen.

Joe Marler has formed an alliance with Nick Mohammed (Cody Burridge/BBC)

He has formed an alliance with Ted Lasso star Mohammed, who he describes as a “hundy” – a person he is sure is “100%” faithful.

However, historian Olusoga has come under suspicion and he has struggled to convince his fellow faithfuls he is one of them.

David Olusoga has come under suspicion (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway was the final faithful to be banished ahead of the finale.

She was eliminated from the game following a heated roundtable in which she failed to quell the suspicion that has dogged her all series.

Before revealing her true identity, Garraway said: “I’ve had a lot of years of being very serious, very sad, and you’ve all allowed me to play the most amazing game. But also you have allowed me to play and be silly and have fun.

Kate Garraway was banished (Cody Burridge/BBC)

“Every single one of you I’m going to take away a new idea and a start of a new kind of life. So thank you very much for all of that, thank you. Genuinely, I have and always have been totally myself, a faithful.”

Garraway was the last player to reveal her true identity after she was eliminated.

In the final, players will not reveal their true identities when they exit the game and the five remaining contestants will be required to base their final decision on trust alone.

The original UK version of the popular reality series, The Traitors, first aired in 2022 and has since picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Claudia Winkleman.

The Celebrity Traitors returns with its highly anticipated series finale on BBC One on November 6 at 9pm.