The Celebrity Traitors crowns winner after tense finale

Comedian Alan Carr has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors.

The presenter, 49, burst into tears after he revealed to the remaining faithfuls, comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga, that he was a traitor.

Carr also declared that the prize money, which amounted to £87,500, will go to the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK.

Alan Carr, one of the contestants on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

He told host Claudia Winkleman: “It will change lives.

“All that lying, all that treachery was worth it, wasn’t it?”