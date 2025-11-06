The Celebrity Traitors crowns winner after tense finale
The winner was announced during the highly anticipated final episode of the hit BBC spin-off series.
By contributor Lauren Del Fabbro, PA Entertainment Reporter
Published
Comedian Alan Carr has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Traitors.
The presenter, 49, burst into tears after he revealed to the remaining faithfuls, comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga, that he was a traitor.
Carr also declared that the prize money, which amounted to £87,500, will go to the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK.
He told host Claudia Winkleman: “It will change lives.
“All that lying, all that treachery was worth it, wasn’t it?”