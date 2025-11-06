Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Richard Ashcroft revealed as TRNSMT 2026 headliners

Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Richard Ashcroft have been revealed as the headliners for the TRNSMT music festival on Glasgow Green next year.

The three-day outdoor festival will kick off on Friday June 19, 2026, with 150,000 fans expected.

Other acts include Wolf Alice, Sonny Fodera and Amy Macdonald.

Singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft, creator of Bitter Sweet Symphony and Lucky Man, will headline the Friday night.

Glaswegian singer Dylan John Thomas will also take to the stage on Friday.

The Saturday night will be headlined by Kasabian, performing hits like Club Foot and Fire.

Lewis Capaldi will close the Sunday night with his comeback appearance at TRNSMT.

The West Lothian singer made an emotional return to the stage at Glastonbury earlier this year following a two-year hiatus to deal with his mental health. He also began a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian said the band ‘can’t wait for the madness’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “This year’s line-up is packed with brilliant artists – from anthemic festival headliners, to the artists fans already know and love, plus lots of new artists for everyone to discover.

“Every year, the atmosphere on Glasgow Green is amazing and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable weekend, this time a little earlier than normal to kick off your summer of music in style.”

Kasabian’s Sergio Pizzorno said: “There’s nothing like a Scottish crowd, pure chaos, pure energy.

“TRNSMT 2023 was wild, even through the storm. TRNSMT ’26? Times that by a thousand. It’s going to be unreal. We can’t wait for the madness.”

Amy Macdonald said: “I had a great time playing on the secret stage in the summer but I can’t wait to be back on the main stage next year, the last time was one of my all-time favourite shows.

“The crowd was amazing and I can’t wait to sing with them again in 2026!”