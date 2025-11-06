Last Celebrity Traitors player banished in final roundtable

Singer Cat Burns has been banished in the final of Celebrity Traitors.

The traitor was banished in the last roundtable of the series after the alliance between former rugby player Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed successfully eliminated her.

Mohammed convinced historian David Olusoga to also vote for Burns, securing her fate.

Cat Burns (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

However, the remaining players do not know they successfully eliminated a traitor.

The departure of Burns means comedian Alan Carr is the only remaining traitor.

Traitor Jonathan Ross was banished (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Only one previous traitor has been ousted through the course of the series, which has been a ratings hit for the BBC, when talk show host Jonathan Ross was unable to deflect suspicion any longer.

Earlier in the episode the remaining players completed their final mission, which saw them board the Traitors Express steam train.

They had to crack a series of codes to find keys to win money for the prize pot before explosives were detonated.

They added £20,000 to the prize fund leaving a total prize pot of £87,500.

Joe Marler formed an alliance with Nick Mohammed (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Carr and Burns have “murdered” a string of faithfuls, including actress Celia Imrie, comedian Lucy Beaumont and Olympic diver Tom Daley, while faithfuls including actor Sir Stephen Fry, presenter Clare Balding and actor Mark Bonnar have fallen under suspicion and been banished.

Former rugby player Marler has proved to be a worthy adversary to the traitors and was the proponent of the “big dog theory” that one of the leaders of the group must be a traitor, that led to the banishment of Ross, as well as Sir Stephen.

David Olusoga has come under suspicion (Cody Burridge/BBC)

He has formed an alliance with Ted Lasso star Mohammed, who he describes as a “hundy” – a person he is sure is “100%” faithful.