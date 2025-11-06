Glasgow hip-hop band Kai Reesu win Scottish Album of the Year Award

Glasgow band Kai Reesu have won the coveted Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award at a prize ceremony in Dundee.

Their debut album, titled Kompromat Vol. I, blends jazz and hip-hop, psychedelia and grime.

Led by Paul Copeland on keys and featuring vocals from rapper Jurnalist, the band scooped the £20,000 prize at the ceremony in Caird Hall.

Meanwhile, KT Tunstall’s debut album Eye to the Telescope was given the Modern Scottish Classic Award by the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA).

SMIA chief executive officer Robert Kilpatrick said: “Massive congratulations to Kai Reesu, with Kompromat Vol. I claiming 2025’s coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year for a bold, genre-blending record that moves effortlessly between jazz, hip-hop, grime and psychedelia.

“Rich with live instrumentation and storytelling, it traces Jurnalist’s journey to Scotland and the collaborative spark at the heart of the group.

“It’s prophetic, propulsive and defiantly inventive – a truly well-deserved SAY Award winner.”

He added: “Tonight we also celebrated Alice Faye as 2025’s Sound of Young Scotland winner as well as KT Tunstall’s Eye To The Telescope as this year’s Modern Scottish Classic – two awards that shine a light on Scottish music’s bright future and rich past.

“It was particularly special to have KT perform at the ceremony this year, closing what was another emotive celebration of the strength and diversity of Scottish music.”