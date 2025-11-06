First Celebrity Race Across The World pair reach checkpoint nearly a day ahead

Broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal have become the first team to reach the first checkpoint on Celebrity Race Across The World, leading by more than 23 hours.

The third series of the BBC spin-off show premiered on Thursday night and saw four celebrities and their loved ones take on the challenge to complete the 3,670-mile race through Central America – with no phone or internet.

The BBC Radio 4 Women’s Hour presenter and her father beat their fellow racers, who include Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn with his mum, Jackie; presenter and DJ Tyler West with his partner, actor and singer Molly Rainford; and broadcaster Roman Kemp with his sister, singer-songwriter Harleymoon; to the checkpoint by nearly a full day.

After reaching the first checkpoint in Flores Guatemala, Anita said: “Can’t quite believe it.

Anita and Bal on Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

“What we did right was we are very decisive, we were quick to make a decision and stick to it.

“Can’t get complacent but my god, on the first leg to be first, feels so good.”

Starting out on the Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres, Mexico’s easternmost point, the six contestants handed in their phones and credit cards received their travel kit which consists of a GPS, a map, and their budget of £950 per person, which they received in cash.

The four teams must make their way through five checkpoints in a race to the finish line on the Guajira Peninsula, the northernmost region of South America.

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp on Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Anita and Bal were the first to make it out of Mexico and travelled through Belize before visiting the Jaguar Temple, an ancient Mayan ruin.

Anita said: “My dad has given everything to make sure me and my brother had every opportunity. So he’s never been able to fulfil any of his dreams and that really saddens me.

“I want my dad to finally, in his life, have an opportunity to just experience some magic.”

The remaining teams travelled to Guatemala through Mexico with the Kemp siblings arriving after five days of travelling which included working on a horse training ground.

Roman said: “Anita is a machine. I do think we have done some things quite well because we’ve come second.

Tyler and Molly on Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Harleymoon added: “Its so much harder than I thought it was going to be.”

An hour and a half later, Tyler and Molly arrived after taking a route which they admitted was not the fastest, however, involved working on a chilli farm and seeing different parts of Mexico.

Tyler said: “Do you know what I am proud of, in that leg, we actually experienced Mexico.”

Molly added: “I feel like we have absolutely, like, thrown ourselves in at the deep end. Way out of our comfort zone and I feel like we are enjoying it.”

Dylan and Jackie on Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Coming in last place were Dylan and Jackie who said they expected the result after taking a more relaxed approach compared to the others, however, were surprised to see they were not too far off the remaining teams, adding that it has made them more motivated to do better.

Celebrity Race Across The World Series Three returns on BBC One on Thursday November 13 at 8pm.