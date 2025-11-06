Celia Imrie’s Celebrity Traitors fart ‘has altered the dynamics of guffs’

Traitors Uncloaked host Ed Gamble has said Celia Imrie’s show-stopping fart has been the highlight of series, joking it has “altered the dynamic of guffs”.

The comedian, who hosts the podcast that accompanies the hit show, said the moment the veteran actress audibly passed wind will be the moment he will remember.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m going to have to say Celia’s fart.

Ed Gamble (PA)

“I know there’s so much more that goes into this show, it’s such an incredible team, it looks beautiful, these huge, sweeping shots of the beautiful Highlands, but there’s nothing funnier than a fart, especially when it comes from a national treasure.

“Maybe in the future we will see more open farting followed by a swift admission.

“There will be no need for ‘he who smelled it, dealt it’ from now on – Celia has altered the dynamics of guffs.”

The show-stopping moment saw Imrie fart during a stressful mission in a cabin on the BBC show, prompting gales of laughter from her fellow cast members, as well as viewers around the country.

After the incident, which was picked up by microphones, presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “What just happened?”

Imrie responded: “I just farted, Claudia. It’s nerves, but I always own up.”

Joe Wilkinson (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Comedian Joe Wilkinson, who appeared on the show before he was murdered by traitors Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr, said he has been happy to see his friend Joe Marler – the former rugby player – become the breakout star of the series.

Wilkinson said: “He’s an angel, he’s such a good man.

“I’ve never enjoyed someone’s glare more than Joe’s. I know Joe well, and I shivered.”

Asked if he had a strategy when he went into the castle, he said: “It was a couple of days in before I realised I should have had a strategy.

“The game very much happened around me. I didn’t really know what was happening a lot of the time, but it’s amazing what is enough to make you sniff out a traitor incorrectly.”

He added: “Alan might as well have put a flag up that said ‘I am a traitor’, because I’ll be honest, I don’t know how we miss that one.

“He giggles every time he’s accused, which is a bit of a sign.”

The final of Celebrity Traitors is on BBC One at 9pm.