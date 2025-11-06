Celebrity Traitors star Tom Daley making Kate Garraway a ‘flabbergasted’ hat

The Celebrity Traitors star Kate Garraway has revealed that Tom Daley is knitting her a hat that says “flabbergasted” on it.

It comes after a clip from the BBC One spin-off show went viral after the retired Olympic diver, 31, gave Garraway side eye when she said “that is flabbergasting”, after it was revealed that singer Paloma Faith had been “murdered” in plain sight.

Daley later told secret traitor Alan Carr that her behaviour was suspicious, to which Carr said: “You can’t just call someone a traitor because they have a better vocabulary than you.”

Speaking to fellow Celebrity Traitors contestant Clare Balding on Good Morning Britain, Garraway, 58, said: “He’s knitting me a flabbergasted Flump hat. You know my ridiculous Flump hat? That and flabbergasted is all I’m going to be known for now.”

The Flumps was a popular children’s TV programme in the 1970s that follows furry characters who wear hats.

Daley sent in a video message to GMB on Thursday and said: “Hi, Clare, I’m so sorry I couldn’t be with you. It’s honestly and truly flabbergasting.

“What a word, Kate. Could you have ever imagined that us and flabbergasting, and a little side eye was going to become maybe what we were most known for, other than a little bit of knitting.

“That’s why I’m spending all my time in LA at the moment, knitting away and making stockings getting ready for Christmas. So I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you.”

Daley, who suspected Garraway of being a traitor because of her use of the word, shared a video on social media after he was “murdered” by the traitors and said: “I guess my flabbers were officially gasted.”

Despite being a faithful, Garraway had been accused of traitor-like behaviours on the show, with sports broadcaster Balding telling competitors that some of her responses had been an “overreaction”.

Confronting Balding, 54, on this, Garraway said: “You told everybody you thought it was me!… Jonathan (Ross) and David (Olusoga) both said it was you.”

Balding added: “If we’re going to go on who we should trust? I think if you got a choice between me and Jonathan, stick with me, Kate.”

TV presenter Ross was a traitor on the show, while Balding and Garraway were faithfuls who were banished due to suspicions they could be a traitor.

The traitors will attempt to outwit the faithful one last time in the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors on Thursday.

Comedian Carr and singer Cat Burns will hope to remain undetected by faithfuls Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and Olusoga in a bid to win the prize pot for their chosen charity.

The show airs at 9pm on BBC One.