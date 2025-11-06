Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns: I don’t think I’m a good liar

Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns has said she does not believe she is a good liar, despite the fact she has flown under the radar throughout the series.

The singer songwriter has won legions of new fans with her cool demeanour and ruthless approach during the celebrity spin-off of the BBC hit show.

She was chosen to be a traitor alongside comedian Alan Carr and talk show host Jonathan Ross and has avoided suspicion until the very end of the series.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show before the final on Thursday night, presenter Scott Mills asked her if the show has made her realise she is an excellent liar.

She replied: “I don’t think I am though. I don’t think I am that great of a liar.

“My mum watches me and she is like ‘I can just tell that you are lying.’ But that’s the fun of the game isn’t it?”

She continued: “I watch and I usually watch through one eye covered with the volume really low.”

Asked if she is glad she took part, she said: “I am glad. I am really glad I did it. It’s such a crazy experience.”

She added: “I think it’s crazy that we are just a bunch of adults that want to go play a murder mystery game. It’s just so fun.”

Burns also discussed a viral moment in which she claimed she did not know who Dame Judi Dench and Dame Helen Mirren are.

She said: “I’m never going to live that down.

“I just needed to see a picture. If people just say names at me I just go ‘I don’t know who that is.’

“But if I see a picture I know who it is.”

Traitors Uncloaked host Ed Gamble has said he considers another viral moment – Celia Imrie’s show-stopping fart – to be the highlight of the series, joking it has “altered the dynamic of guffs”.

The comedian, who hosts the podcast that accompanies the show, said the moment the veteran actress audibly passed wind will be the moment he will remember.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m going to have to say Celia’s fart.

Ed Gamble says Celia Imrie’s fart is his moment of the series (PA)

“I know there’s so much more that goes into this show, it’s such an incredible team, it looks beautiful, these huge, sweeping shots of the beautiful Highlands, but there’s nothing funnier than a fart, especially when it comes from a national treasure.

“Maybe in the future we will see more open farting followed by a swift admission.

“There will be no need for ‘he who smelled it, dealt it’ from now on – Celia has altered the dynamics of guffs.”

The show-stopping moment saw Imrie fart during a stressful mission in a cabin on the BBC show, prompting gales of laughter from her fellow cast members, as well as viewers around the country.

After the incident, which was picked up by microphones, presenter Claudia Winkleman said: “What just happened?”

Imrie responded: “I just farted, Claudia. It’s nerves, but I always own up.”

Joe Wilkinson was murdered earlier in the series (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Comedian Joe Wilkinson, who appeared on the show before he was murdered by traitors Ross, Burns and Carr, said he has been happy to see his friend Joe Marler – the former rugby player – become the breakout star of the series.

Wilkinson said: “He’s an angel, he’s such a good man.

“I’ve never enjoyed someone’s glare more than Joe’s. I know Joe well, and I shivered.”

Asked if he had a strategy when he went into the castle, he said: “It was a couple of days in before I realised I should have had a strategy.

“The game very much happened around me. I didn’t really know what was happening a lot of the time, but it’s amazing what is enough to make you sniff out a traitor incorrectly.”

He added: “Alan might as well have put a flag up that said ‘I am a traitor’, because I’ll be honest, I don’t know how we miss that one.

“He giggles every time he’s accused, which is a bit of a sign.”

The final of The Celebrity Traitors is on BBC One at 9pm.