Caroline Flack’s mother says real story ‘is much darker’ in documentary trailer

Caroline Flack’s mother has said the story behind her daughter’s death “is much darker” than people realise.

Voice notes and texts from the TV presenter shed light on the star’s emotional turmoil in a trailer for the new Disney+ documentary which looks at the impact of an assault charge against her.

The former host of Love Island took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020 after learning that prosecutors were going to press ahead with the assault charge.

Her mother, Christine Flack, investigates what happened and says, “there’s so much information the public haven’t seen”, in the trailer for two-parter, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth.

The video shows clips of the presenter, also known for winning Strictly Come Dancing, arriving to magistrates’ court where she stood accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Christine says: “People think they know what happened to Caroline, but the reality is much darker, there’s so much information the public haven’t seen. I want the truth to come out.”

The two-minute and 22 second clip also shows some of the comments Flack received online, as well as an audio clip of Flack saying: “I’m receiving so much abuse.”

Christine, who is seen taking some phones out of a wicker box, says Flack’s devices “tell the real story”.

One of the texts shown on screen says, “I don’t see any way out of this” and another says, “I’m having a big panic attack”.

In another voice note, Flack says: “I think I should make a documentary about all of this, what do you think?”

Christine says: “As a parent, we think our children our always going to be there, I want justice for my daughter.”

Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In 2023, the Metropolitan Police apologised to Flack’s family for not keeping a record about why they charged her with assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had recommended the former Love Island presenter receive a caution following an incident with her boyfriend but this was overturned after an appeal from the Met Police who instead charged her with assault by beating.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the force was ordered to apologise to Flack’s family following a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which found there was not a “record of rationale” to appeal against the CPS decision.

In August 2020, a coroner ruled she took her own life after learning that prosecutors were going to press ahead with the assault charge.

Flack was best known for presenting ITV reality show Love Island from 2015 to 2019, and she also worked as a presenter on The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!

In 2014, she won series 12 of Strictly Come Dancing after achieving a perfect score in the final with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

Both episodes of Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth premiere on Disney+ on Monday November 10.