Alan Carr jokes he is father of Paloma Faith’s unborn baby after Traitors murder

Celebrity Traitors champion Alan Carr has joked he is the father of singer Paloma Faith’s unborn baby, after he “murdered” the singer in plain sight in the hit series.

The musician announced last month that she is pregnant with her third child.

Traitor Carr, who triumphed in the tense final episode of the show, murdered his friend Faith in the first killing of the series.

Alan Carr (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Appearing on the Celebrity Traitors official visual podcast Uncloaked, Carr discussed how it felt to murder his friend.

He said: “It was so awful, it really hurt.”

Addressing the singer, he said: “I am so sorry, you know I am.”

He joked: “I want to tell everyone that I am the father of her unborn child. We had a make up hug and one thing led to another.”

Faith, who was watching the podcast appearance from the audience, added: “I have been known to turn people and it was an enjoyable experience for both of us.”

She confirmed there were no hard feelings as she said: “Observing tonight and going through my whole plethora of hormonal emotions, I feel like the reason Alan won and I was so sad was we all love him so much.”

She told him: “I’m so happy that you won because it was bloody worth it.

“He won it because everyone loves him and the nation loves him.”

The Upside Down singer already shares two daughters with her ex-partner, French artist Leyman Lahcine, having welcomed her first child in 2016 and her second in 2021.

Faith, who has not disclosed the father of her third child, announced she is expecting again in a post on Instagram in which she showed off her baby bump.

She wrote: ““Plot twist, mother is mothering (again).”

She also shared the jokey hashtags: “#morethangeriatricpregnancy #oappregnancy #oapmilf #18weekspregnant.”