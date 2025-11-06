Actor Eddie Marsan named as one of leading UK drama school’s vice presidents

Eddie Marsan, Dame Elaine Paige and Giles Terera have been announced as vice presidents of one of UK’s top drama schools.

Dame Judi Dench has been president of Mountview since 2006 and this year it is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

The new vice presidents have each been longstanding ambassadors at the school in Peckham, south-east London.

Sherlock Holmes, Mission Impossible and V For Vendetta actor Marsan graduated from Mountview with a BA in acting in 1991.

He received an honorary doctorate in 2018 after supporting the school’s campaign to move to Peckham.

The 57-year-old, who played Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch in the film Back To Black, said: “I wouldn’t have a career without Mountview, I owe this institution everything.

“I’m honoured to be vice president of the school and look forward to helping it offer brilliant training to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity, class, gender or sexuality. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not, and we must change that.”

Olivier Award-winner Paige, who received her damehood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, said she is “deeply honoured” to accept the vice presidency.

She said in a statement: “I have enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with Mountview, from attending performances, and mentoring students through masterclasses and also establishing the Elaine Paige Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, which helps fund a student’s tuition.”

The singer, known for starring in the musicals Evita and Cats, added: “Supporting the training of the next generation of artists has always been deeply important to me, and being invited to serve as vice president further strengthens my connection to the academy’s artistic leadership.

“I am deeply honoured to accept this role and look forward to continuing my close and meaningful association with Mountview.”

Terera, who won an Olivier Award for his role in the Hamilton musical, graduated from the Mountview acting BA course in 1998.

The 48-year-old, who also performed in The Book Of Mormon, was previously deputy chairman of the school’s board.

Mountview was founded as a theatre company in Crouch End, north London, and later offered part-time training courses.

It relocated to Peckham in 2018 and offers courses including performance, production, directing and writing.

Sally Ann Gritton, principal and chief executive of Mountview, said: “In this 80th birthday year we are joyfully celebrating Mountview’s success and resilience by welcoming three extraordinary vice presidents to join us, supporting Dame Judi Dench, our illustrious president.”

She added: “As champions of our work and our ambitions Elaine Paige DBE, Eddie Marsan OBE and Giles Terera MBE epitomise the values of our world-class training.

“During these times of struggle in the arts and education, we are more energised than ever to inspire our students to challenge the status quo, and we are looking forward to working with our vice presidents who collectively bring such a wealth of industry experience.”