Planned Travellers’ site opposed by Martin Clunes ‘not at risk of flooding’

A planned permanent Travellers’ site on land next to the Dorset home of Doc Martin star Martin Clunes could go ahead after a council report stated it was not at risk of flooding.

The actor and others in Beaminster, Dorset, have objected to the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill.

The couple, who have lived in a 45ft by 16ft (13.7m by 4.9m) mobile home on land they own at Meerhay for 25 years, have applied for planning permission to continue living there permanently.

Officers at Dorset Council had recommended the plans for approval at April’s western and southern area planning committee but the case was deferred after concerns were raised about the risk of flooding at the site.

The actor lives in the Dorset town of Beaminster (Alamy/PA)

Now a flood risk assessment of the site carried out at the request of the local authority has concluded that any risk of surface water flooding was not great enough during the 100-year estimated “lifetime” of the development.

It states: “It is concluded that the development will be safe for its lifetime,” and adds: “No specific flood risk management measures are required. The proposed development will have no impact on the flood risk elsewhere.”

Clunes and his wife previously made a submission to the committee expressing their concerns over the proposals, including the recommendation of the council’s gypsy liaison officer that Mr Langton and Ms McGill should be considered as “New Age Travellers”.

An officer’s report to the committee said: “It is very clear they follow and are a part of the New Age Traveller community and have been for many years.

“Although they are not ethnic gypsies, I am more than satisfied they are New Age Travellers and have a lot of friends and support in the new Traveller community.”

In response, Clunes wrote: “It cannot be concluded that the applicants are persons of nomadic habit of life due to them visiting music and other festivals each year to sell items and help set them up.

“This would mean that many, if not all, stallholders at such festivals, as well as the roadies who travel with the festival organisers, retailers and bands would be classed as gypsies and Travellers within the planning definition, which clearly is not the case.”

The application is for continued use of land as a private residential Traveller site for “sole use of the applicants and family” and to include the use of a barn as a workshop, along with a mobile home, a touring caravan and a van to be based on the site.

The case is expected to return to the council committee for a final decision to be made on the plan.