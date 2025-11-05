Millie Bobby Brown says adopting with Jake Bongiovi has been ‘beautiful’ journey

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has said adopting a baby with her husband Jake Bongiovi has been a “beautiful, amazing journey”.

The actress, 21, is best known for starring in the hit sci-fi Netflix series as the protagonist Eleven, a teenager who has psychokinetic abilities, and has reprised the role for its upcoming fifth and final season.

The star married her husband, 23, the son of American rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, in May 2024, and announced in August of this year that they had adopted a baby.

British Vogue December Cover featuring Millie Bobby Brown (Sebastian Faena/PA)

Speaking about the adoption, Brown told British Vogue: “It’s been a beautiful, amazing journey – she’s taught us so much already.

“Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.

“We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.”

Growing up in the limelight, after starring in Stranger Things from the age of 10, Brown is adamant about protecting her daughter’s privacy and refused to share details of her personality.

She said: “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself. It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced earlier this year that they had adopted a baby (Ian West/PA)

“If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little… as her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

It comes after the actress received a lot of press attention following her breakout role and has called out remarks by the media as “bullying” after commenting on her appearance.

She added: “I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favourite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like shit to me – I know that’s your job… But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go.

“It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it.”

Ahead of the highly anticipated series finale of Stranger Things, which will be released in three volumes from November 27, Brown described the show coming to an end as a “death of someone you love”.

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the way she has been treated by some parts of the media (PA)

“I was 10 when I started, so this is like a family to me; not just the cast, not just the crew, but the entity of Stranger Things,” she said.

Brown has also appeared in a number of films including Netflix’s Enola Holmes, playing the title character, the mystery-solving sleuth sister to Sherlock Holmes, as well as starring in the 2024 fantasy film Damsel and 2025’s sci-fi action film The Electric State alongside Chris Pratt.

See the full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on news stands from Tuesday November 18.