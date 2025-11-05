Kylie to release special 10th anniversary Christmas album

Pop singer Kylie is to release a special 10th anniversary Christmas album which includes a new song she said has been 10 years in the making.

The new track, Xmas, was played for the first time on Scott Mills’s Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday, with Kylie appearing as a guest.

Described as bringing together the very best of Kylie Christmas, the album includes the songs At Christmas and 100 Degrees, as well as covers of festive favourites such as Santa Baby and It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.

She told Mills she recorded the album during breaks on her Tension Tour earlier this year.

“I probably should have been doing nothing but no, I went to the studio and worked on some new Christmas songs because it’s the 10th anniversary of my Christmas album and I thought, ‘why not’,” she said.

“I had one song that I needed to exercise. I needed to get it out. It’s been 10 years in the making and that song is Xmas.”

Kylie said as she recorded the album in the summer, she tried to get into the Christmas spirit by using a stocking she took when she read a CBeebies bedtime story.

“They gave me a… like a Christmas stocking, I think,” she told Mills.

“I thought, I have got to take something Christmassy and I think that’s it.

“That’s the one thing that you may see… If there is any visuals of the recording that’s the… That’s it. We didn’t get to do fairy lights. We didn’t get to do paper chains. But in spirit we were very Christmassy.”

Kylie has recorded four new tracks for the album: Hot In December, This Time Of Year and Office Party, as well as the Amazon Music Original Xmas, which was released on Wednesday.

The album, named Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), will be released on December 5 by Warner Records and is available to pre-order now.

Kylie said: “Revisiting Kylie Christmas 10 years on has been so much fun.

“Fully Wrapped has given me the chance to write and record four new songs and add a little extra sparkle – I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, Xmas.”