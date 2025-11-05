Jennifer Lawrence says she is working on a Miss Piggy film with Emma Stone

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has said she is working on a Miss Piggy film with Poor Things actress Emma Stone.

The 35-year-old, known for The Hunger Games and Passengers, revealed she is co-producing the film about The Muppets character alongside Stone, 36.

The actress also revealed that the script for the film is being written by Oh Mary! creator Cole Escola.

Jennifer Lawrence is co-producing a film (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, she said: “I don’t know if I can announce this but I’m just gonna. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole (Escola) is writing it.”

Lawrence also said she thinks the pair will act in the film together which would be a first for the long-time friends.

She added: “It’s f***** up. It’s like really dark that we haven’t done a movie together.”

Miss Piggy is a puppet character who first appeared in 1976 on Jim Henson’s sketch comedy series, The Muppet Show, first as a chorus pig before going on to have a greater role alongside Kermit the Frog, who she had an on-again off-again relationship with.

The character was brought to life by puppeteer Frank Oz and quickly became a beloved character, known for her glamorous outfits, sassy personality and tendency to use French words such as “moi” and “vous”.

Emma Stone is working with Jennifer Lawrence (Doug Peters/PA)

It would be the first film solely about the extravagant Miss Piggy who has appeared in a number of movies including The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984), The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) and Muppet Treasure Island (1996).

Lawrence has won three Golden Globes, including one for her role in Silver Linings Playbook for which she also took home the Academy Award for best actress in 2013.

She is known for starring in Joy, American Hustle and is currently promoting the black comedy-drama Die My Love alongside her co-star Robert Pattinson.

Her co-producer, Stone, has been recognised with two Academy Awards and Golden Globes for her performances in La La Land and Poor Things.