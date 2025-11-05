Guillermo del Toro scouted Wallace Monument as inspiration for Frankenstein

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro made a personal visit to the Wallace Monument before it was cast in a key role in his upcoming Frankenstein movie.

The monument to William Wallace, which opened in 1869, influenced the design for the building which would become Victor Frankenstein’s laboratory in the Netflix film, which is released on Friday.

Del Toro’s adaption of Mary Shelly’s famous novel features several Scottish locations, with filming taking place on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Glasgow Cathedral and in Aberdeenshire.

Much of the filming took place in late 2024.

The director visited the Wallace Monument in 2023 as he scouted locations with his production team, including production designer Tamara Deverell.

Ms Deverell said: “The Wallace Monument was a very strong design influence for the look of our abandoned water tower, which transforms into Victor Frankenstein’s cliffside laboratory.

“Guillermo, our concept artist Guy Davis and I visited the monument on our first location scout in Scotland in April 2023.

“We used the overall silhouette, the textures of the stone, the arched architecture, and, particularly, the turreted top in the design of our Frankenstein tower.

The Wallace Monument was noted for its Gothic architecture (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Like so much of Scotland, our first view of the Wallace Monument rising on a high point in the mist over the countryside was both breathtaking and extraordinarily inspirational.”

Hannah Lucas, commercial and operations manager at the National Wallace Monument, said: “We were delighted to arrange a visit for Mr del Toro and his team.

“We know how much they enjoyed their experience, particularly the striking architecture and breathtaking views across Stirling and surrounding areas.

“Many of our visitors ask about the connection between the National Wallace Monument, William Wallace and Braveheart, and we’re so pleased to recognise our role in another high-profile movie.”

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey said: “The National Wallace Monument has been an iconic part of the Stirling and Scottish landscape for more than 150 years.

“It’s no surprise its Gothic architecture still continues to inspire, and we’re delighted and proud to see its magnificent design represented in the new Frankenstein movie from such a renowned filmmaker as Guillermo del Toro.”