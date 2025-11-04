Sir David Beckham smiles next to Lady Victoria Beckham after being knighted

Sir David Beckham smiled broadly alongside his wife Lady Victoria and his parents after he was knighted at Windsor Castle.

The football star, 50, was among those honoured by King Charles III on Tuesday morning for his services to sport and charity.

The former England captain was dressed in a grey three-piece suit, which was made by his wife, when he received his knighthood.

He was accompanied by Lady Victoria who wore a ruched navy Bela Midi dress from her own collection, fitted with a Stephen Jones hat and pointed-toe heels.

The pair smiled together for photographs in the courtyard with Lady Victoria looking up proudly at her husband before posing with his parents, Ted and Sandra Beckham, at Windsor Castle.

Sir David Beckham made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Earlier this year, Sir David said he was “immensely proud” of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, with Lady Victoria saying he was always her “knight in shining armour” and that she “couldn’t be prouder” of him.

Sir David made his debut for Manchester United in 1995, and went on to become a key part of the team that earned a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999 after beating Bayern Munich in Barcelona with two late goals.

He scored a total of 85 goals and collected honours including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups before retiring from football in 2013, having also played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Sir David’s parents Ted and Sandra Beckham also attended the event (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir David also starred in several major international tournaments for England.

He married his wife Victoria in 1999 and the couple share four children together – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Along with his football career he is also known for his stylish clothing choices, and in 1998 was named most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine, going on to model for the likes of H&M, Armani and Boss.