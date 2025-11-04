Lily Allen wears eye-catching outfit at fashion awards ceremony

Lily Allen turned heads in an eye-catching, revealing outfit at an awards ceremony in New York.

The British singer wore a lingerie-inspired outfit by designer Colleen Allen as she attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards in New York.

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Her tiny, cropped top was made of a small piece of cream lace with silk inserts and silk shoulder straps.

The top was teamed with a flowing, cream, silk skirt, with a lace panel on the back making the back of the skirt see-through.

Lily Allen Evan shows off the back of the ensemble (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She teamed the look with a pair of nude heels.

Allen posed on the red carpet at the fashion awards, hosted by the not-for-profit trade association at the American Museum of Natural History with New York-based fashion designer, Colleen Allen.

Colleen Allen, left, and Lily Allen (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Her red carpet appearance follows the release of Allen’s headline-making album, West End Girl, inspired by the end of her marriage to Stranger Things actor, David Harbour.

West End Girl, which contains a mix of “truth” and “fantasy”, according to Allen, sees the pop star sing about a sexual “arrangement” that was broken.

She previously told Interview magazine: “At the time, I was really trying to process things and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

She added: “It’s not a cruel album. I don’t feel like I’m being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time.”

Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The CFDA Awards were also attended by pop superstar and fashion mogul, Rihanna, and her partner, ASAP Rocky, who recently welcomed their third child.

The event marked Rihanna’s first red carpet since the birth of daughter, Rocki, on September 13.

Rapper ASAP Rocky won the style icon award at the ceremony.