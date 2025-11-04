Leona Lewis and Suranne Jones among stars to support Christmas Jumper Day

Singer Leona Lewis, comedian Josh Widdicombe and actress Suranne Jones are among the stars who will wear their pre-loved festive knitwear for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

They are joined by podcasters Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, actors Zawe Aston and Angela Griffin, singer Claire Richards and broadcasters Amanda Holden, Katie Piper and Christine Lampard – who will also participate in the annual fundraiser for the children’s charity.

Christmas Jumper Day returns on December 11 with the aim of encouraging the public to wear their favourite pre-loved Christmas jumpers to help raise money for the children’s charity.

Suranne Jones supports Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day (Save the Children/PA)

Speaking about her favourite Christmas memories and reasons for joining the campaign, Jones, who stars in Film Club and Frauds, said: “Leaning on my mum’s knee watching Christmas TV, eating tins of chocolate in our sitting room, doing the rounds visiting grandparents and extended family, my mum belting out Christmas classics with her sisters. Those treasured moments are what I’m trying to keep going with my son now.

“This year has been awful for so many children around the world. Save the Children is doing vital work to ensure children both locally in the UK and internationally get the help they deserve.”

The former Coronation Street actress also recalled organising a jumper competition at work while filming, describing it as a “real highlight”.

Meanwhile Widdicombe said he has continued his own family traditions of cooking a vegetarian lasagne on Christmas Day – much to his wife’s “annoyance”.

He added: “My favourite thing about Christmas as a kid was always the build-up. It’s all about the anticipation. To the point where I was horrified when Christmas Day was over, and I couldn’t believe it was another 364 days until the next one.

“People say Christmas is a time for family and that’s fine if your family is with you, if you have a home, or access to clean running water and food. Sadly, so many people don’t. That’s why Christmas Jumper Day matters – it’s a chance to give back and support children who are living without the things we so often take for granted.”

Josh Widdicombe supports Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day (Save the Children/PA)

Since launching in 2012, the fundraiser has raised more than £40 million to help transform the lives of children both in the UK and around the world.

Lewis, who won The X Factor in 2006, added: “The thing I love most about Christmas is simply being with my family. I’m often away travelling and touring, so Christmas is the one time we can all come together and just enjoy each other’s company.

“Building those core memories with my daughter is so important to me.

“I’m supporting Save the Children because there are so many children around the world who need protecting, and they need us to speak up for them when they can’t. Since becoming a mother, I feel that even more deeply – seeing how much my daughter relies on me makes me think of all the children who don’t have that safety and support.”

Katie Piper is supporting Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day taking place on Thursday 11th December 2025. (Save the Children/PA)

Activist Piper described the “joyful chaos” of Christmas, adding that watching The Snowman on Christmas Eve is a “non-negotiable”. She said: “Every year we make a new decoration for the tree, something handmade and personal.

“We love games, films, and of course, lots of chocolate. It’s a real family day where everyone pitches in and just enjoys being together.

“This year, more than ever, children across the world are facing unimaginable challenges, conflict, poverty, displacement, and the impact of climate disasters. Christmas is a time of giving and hope, and I believe we all have a role to play in making sure every child has the chance to feel safe, valued, and supported.

“Donating to Save the Children helps bring that hope to life, it gives children access to education, healthcare, and protection. It’s a powerful way to spread love and make a real difference.”

TV presenter Alison Hammond will also join in along with actor Joe Swash, paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian Jen Brister, influencer Olivia Bowen and Olympian Noah Williams.

Reality TV star Thompson added: “Growing up, Christmas was always a really magical, beautiful time and I still love the cosiness of that time of year.

“It’s really sad to think that so many children around the world are being robbed of those joyful moments and memories like I was lucky enough to have at Christmas. The good news is, you can help – all you need to do is throw on your best festive sweater and donate to Save the Children.”