Lady Victoria Beckham on Sir David’s knighthood: I’ve never felt prouder

Lady Victoria Beckham has praised her husband Sir David Beckham as “the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago” as she celebrated his knighthood.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer joined her husband at Windsor Castle to watch his investiture with the King and said: “I’ve never felt prouder than I do today.”

Sharing a series of pictures from the day on Instagram, she wrote: “David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country.

“Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

“You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.

“I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx”

Sir David also wrote described how meaningful the honour, for his services to sport and charity, was for him in a long statement on Instagram.

He wrote: “I can’t even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King.

“I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour. I have been fortunate to represent our country and I’ve always done that with pride… I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world.

“I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me… From Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United to Preston North End to Real Madrid to LA Galaxy to AC Milan to Paris Saint Germain & of course England, all the clubs I’ve played for, with the best managers and teammates and loyal fans who have helped me get where I am today… I’m so thankful to them all…

“Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career….to represent England and captain my country was my dream at seven years old.

“Football gave me everything and it also allowed me to travel from a young age. Travel opened my eyes to issues facing children around the world. I have been lucky to work with incredible organisations like Unicef, the Royal Foundation and the King’s Foundation who have taught me how important it is to support children, to help them fulfil their potential and to inspire the next generation, I’ve also been proud to work with our armed forces who sacrifice so much for us all…

“All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect.

“My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times… without her I wouldn’t have had the life I have had.

“To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much…

“Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this… I love you all so much and Thank You @theroyalfamily.”

The former England captain was dressed in a grey three-piece suit, which was designed by his wife, when he was knighted by the King.

The ensemble is the first tailored menswear piece from her eponymous fashion brand.

He was accompanied by Lady Beckham who wore a ruched navy Bela Midi dress from her own collection, fitted with a Stephen Jones hat and pointed-toe heels.

The couple smiled together for photographs in the courtyard with Lady Beckham looking up proudly at her husband before posing with his parents, Ted and Sandra Beckham, at Windsor Castle.

Sir David was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir David made his debut for Manchester United in 1995, and went on to become a key part of the team that earned a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999 after beating Bayern Munich in Barcelona with two late goals and securing a historic treble for the club.

He scored a total of 85 goals and collected honours including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups before retiring from football in 2013, having also played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Sir David’s parents Ted and Sandra Beckham also attended the event (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir David also played in several major international tournaments for England.

He married his wife in 1999 and the couple share four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Along with his football career he is also known for his stylish clothing choices, and in 1998 was named most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine, going on to model for the likes of H&M, Armani and Boss.