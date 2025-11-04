‘I want to try it all’, says Elle Fanning on role in Predator: Badlands

Elle Fanning said she wants to “try it all” as an actress as she takes on her first leading action role in Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands.

The 27-year-old actress made her screen debut in 2001, playing the younger version of her sister Dakota’s character in the drama film I Am Sam, and went on to appear in several other films as a child actress, including Babel and The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

More recently, the American actress has starred in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Joachim Trier’s dramedy Sentimental Value.

In her latest project, Fanning portrays Weyland-Yutani synthetics Thia and Tessa in the science-fiction action film Predator: Badlands.

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (left) and Elle Fanning attending a Predator: Badlands UK special screening in London (PA)

“I started acting from a young age, and I think my dream has always been to try everything, to explore all genres and not get stuck in one lane. I want to try it all,” Fanning told the PA news agency.

“I like to challenge myself and surprise myself, so this is something I haven’t really done before, which is what really drew me to the project.”

Set in the future on a deadly, remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who forms an unlikely alliance with Thia, a synthetic who has lost her legs, and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

“I loved what Dan (Trachtenberg) did with Prey, I thought it was such a brilliant movie,” Fanning said.

“This story felt so fresh and new; I’d never seen anything like it on screen before.

“There were even touches of Star Wars at times, Chewbacca and C-3PO were an inspiration for our backpack situation and I just loved Dan’s vision.

“And if it’s a good director and a good story, that’s all you need. It doesn’t really matter what lane it’s in, I’m game.”

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek in Predator: Badlands (Disney/PA)

New Zealand-born Schuster-Koloamatangi said playing Dek was a challenging experience, as his character spoke a different language and required extensive work with motion capture.

“It was an incredible journey,” said the 24-year-old actor.

“It was tough, I’ll be honest. It was a challenging adventure, having to learn a new language, wear a suit for 10 hours a day, and endure the heat all the time. You know, it really limits your movement.

“But I think it helps create the character even more. You use those challenges to bring the role to life. Being a Yautja is hard, how they move, how they breathe, the way they interact… it all adds to the character.”

On playing a dual role in the film, Fanning said it was something she always wanted to try.

“That was something else that drew me to play these dual roles. I’d never done that before, like the Parent Trap/Lindsay Lohan scenario, acting against yourself and really making sure to differentiate the two characters,” she explained.

“And that was a great challenge, and I really loved that. Honestly, it was just kind of us on set. Even though it’s such a big world and a large production, it felt very intimate to have this unit, with open communication and collaboration.”

Filming in his home country of New Zealand was a humbling experience for Schuster-Koloamatangi.

“I just felt humbled to be a part of something so big, and to be filming in my home country,” he said.

“Some of the locations we visited aren’t even open to the public, so seeing them for the first time was incredible. I felt really privileged just to be in those spaces.”

Predator: Badlands will be released in UK cinemas on Friday.