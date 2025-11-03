Kate Garraway says she is ‘very excited’ for The Celebrity Traitors finale

Broadcaster Kate Garraway has said she is “very excited” for The Celebrity Traitors finale and will be tuning in “like the rest of the nation”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 58, appeared on the BBC spin-off reality gameshow, which follows a group of celebrity contestants as they complete missions and try to banish the unknown traitors in the group who “murder” players in the middle of the night with the hopes of winning a charity prize pot.

Ahead of the finale on Thursday, Garraway claimed she does not know how the series ends following her departure from the game after her fellow contestants voted to banish her at the roundtable.

Kate Garraway attending the Music Industry Trusts Award, at the Grosvenor House in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the Music Industry Trusts Award ceremony in London, Garraway told the PA news agency: “The experience was incredible. Obviously, I remain flabbergasted at all times, but I’m very excited for the final, because I don’t know what happens in it.

“This will be the first episode, because I was in it up to this point, which I’ve been watching like the rest of the nation. So I think it’s going to be really exciting.

“I mean people are so thrilled and one of the worst bits is when people have said, ‘Oh, I’ve got you in the sweepstake’. I’m thinking, ‘Oh no, I know I don’t win’.”

A clip from the show went viral after retired Olympic diver Tom Daley gave Garraway the side eye when she said “that is flabbergasting”, after it was revealed that singer Paloma Faith had been “murdered” in plain sight.

Daley, who suspected Garraway of being a traitor because of her use of the word, shared a video on social media after he was murdered by the traitors and said: “I guess my flabbers were officially gasted.”

Tom Daley, Cat Burns, Ruth Codd, Claire Balding, Niko Omilana, David Olusoga, Jonathan Ross, Celia Imrie, Claudia Winkleman, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Charlotte Church, Tameka Empson, Lucy Beaumont, Alan Carr, Joe Mahler & Sir Stephen Fry Paloma Faith, Joe Wilkinson and Kate Garraway, the contestants for BBC1’s The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Garraway added: “It’s been loads of fun and all I get now is kids saying I’m flabbergasted, and somebody’s been recruited. So there’s a whole new generation of ridiculous people like me with all my whimsical words. So it’s fun.”

Following her banishment, host Claudia Winkleman declared comedian Alan Carr, singer Cat Burns, former rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga as the series’ finalists.

Since the UK version began in 2022, millions of fans have watched The Traitors on the BBC and it has picked up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme, and best entertainment performance for host Winkleman.

The final of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Thursday November 6 at 9pm on BBC One.