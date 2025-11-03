Jennifer Aniston confirms relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has confirmed her relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

The 56-year-old went public with their relationship in an Instagram post which saw her wish the 50-year-old a happy birthday.

In the post, which was accompanied by a black and white picture of the pair hugging, Aniston said: “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.”

Curtis, who was recently seen accompanying her to the season three premiere of her Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, replied to the post with a kissing emoji.

A number of famous faces congratulated the pair, including US comedian Amy Schumer, Australian actress Isla Fisher and model Miranda Kerr.

Schumer replied: “Beautiful couple. Healing kind angels.”

Curtis, who is also an author, says on his Instagram page that his “mission” is to “help you heal and thrive”, and claims he has “helped thousands of others break free from their past and patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love”.

In a post on his Instagram, Curtis wrote: “50 and feeling good. Birthday recap part one. Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community.”

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, when the pair divorced, and has previously been in a relationship with actor, director and screenwriter Justin Theroux.

The actress won an Emmy for her role as Rachel Green in US sitcom Friends, which she starred in from 1994 to 2004, and has also appeared in films such as Marley And Me, Bruce Almighty and He’s Just Not That Into You.

Recently she has starred as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, which she is also an executive producer on, and last year appeared in Disney coming-of-age drama Out Of My Mind as Melody’s Inner Voice.