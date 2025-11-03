Ellie Goldstein to keep dancing with Vito Coppola following Strictly elimination

CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein has said she will continue to train with Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola “up till the final” following Sunday night’s elimination.

The model, 23, who became the first celebrity with Down’s syndrome to compete on the main series of the BBC One dancing show, was the fifth celebrity to leave the show after losing the dance-off to EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and professional Julian Caillon.

The pair found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard following their Tango to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra.

Ellie Goldstein has said she will keep training with Strictly partner Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking on BBC Two spin-off, It Takes Two, about her favourite part of being on the show, Goldstein said: “Dancing with him (Coppola) on the live show.

“I love being with him. The Mad Vito.

“The best partner in the world.”

She also said she enjoyed being at the BBC Elstree studios and especially loved the fake tans, adding that the pair will continue to train together to learn more dances, including a Couples Choice and Cha Cha Cha.

“We are doing these trainings up ’til the final,” she added.

Coppola said: “We are dancing this week. We started already our Jive and we’re gonna do a few other dances that Ellie sent me at the beginning.

“We’re gonna keep like practising and doing some of the new dances.”

Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

It comes after actor Lewis Cope and professional dancer Katya Jones received the first perfect score of the series on Saturday night with their Couple’s Choice routine to Creep by Radiohead.

The remaining nine couples will return to the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday November 8 at 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will play on the results show to mark Remembrance Sunday.