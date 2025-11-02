Love Island star Shaughna Phillips announces birth of second daughter

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has announced the birth of her second child.

The social media personality, 31, and her boyfriend Bill Webb named their daughter Sofia and said she weighed 7lb 4oz and was born on Halloween.

A video montage, shared to Instagram, showed the newborn resting on Phillips’ chest, with another clip showing her daughter Lucia meeting her new sister.

Phillips said: “Our littlest love has completed us in ways I didn’t even know was possible.

“The dreamiest experience for our perfect girl.”

Love Island star Paige Turley commented: “Congrats to you all!!! Another wee perfect girl to love – the clip of them both together is so cute, bless Lucia.”

Fellow Love Island stars Molly Smith, Cara De La Hoyde-Massey, and Jess Harding also congratulated the couple.

The social media star featured on series six of the winter version of the hit ITV2 dating show in 2020.

She gave birth to her first child, Lucia, in April 2023.