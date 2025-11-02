Fifth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing during Halloween week

CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, the first celebrity with Down’s syndrome to compete on the main series of Strictly Come Dancing, is the fifth contestant eliminated from the show.

Model Goldstein, 23, and her dance partner Vito Coppola faced a dance-off against EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and professional dancer Julian Caillon during Sunday night’s results show after finding themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard following the combined vote from the judging panel and public.

Performing their Halloween week routines again, Goldstein and Coppola, 33, tangoed to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, while Sopal and Caillon danced a rumba to Stay by Shakespears Sister.

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola and Balvinder Sopal with Julian Caillon (BBC/Guy Levy

The judges decided to save Sopal, 46, and Caillon, 30, who scored 28 points for their routine on Saturday, which was “full of character”, according to Craig Revel Horwood.

Coppola told Goldstein: “Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you, and you did really change my life so much.

“You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself ‘Please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life?’ And now you (have) arrived.

“I’ve never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you’re my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side.”

Asked about dancing with Coppola, Goldstein said: “I’ve enjoyed it so much! He is a kind person and all I wanted from day one.

“You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you (Coppola).”

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola have left the show (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

After her departure, Jon Sparkes, chief executive of learning disability charity Mencap, said: “We are so proud of our Mencap Myth Buster Ellie for her incredible journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Ellie has done a fantastic job of showing the nation what people with a learning disability can achieve when they’re given the spotlight to shine – she’s always got a 10 from us.

“Vito has also shown that when we lead with patience and kindness, everyone can be celebrated and included.”

On Saturday, actor Lewis Cope and professional dancer Katya Jones clinched the first perfect score of the series after their couple’s choice routine to Creep by Radiohead.

The former Emmerdale actor, 30, who was told the dance could not have been made “any better”, impressed the judges with his tap dancing skills and synchronised dance movements.

Sunday’s results show featured a performance of song How To Be Human by The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns, accompanied by a routine from professional dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.

The Strictly professionals also performed a Monsters’ Ball group dance to continue the Halloween theme.

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 8 at 6.25pm.

The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will play on the results show to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Goldstein and Coppola will join Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.