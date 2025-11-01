Vicky Pattison told she is ‘contender’ for Strictly final after ‘super’ dance

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has been told she is a “contender” for the final of Strictly Come Dancing after a dance described as “super”.

The reality TV star, 37, and her dance partner Kai Widdrington, kicked off Halloween week with an American smooth to Total Eclipse Of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

Judge Motsi Mabuse told Pattison: “I love the character play in the beginning, like the dead, and I think you did so, so well. So for me, you are a contender for the final.”

Anton Du Beke added: “I thought it was absolutely marvellous. I like the way you moved.

“It was breathy and big and bold. You had lovely speed difference as well. You were slow in the slow bit, but you were fast in the lifts and the exit lift was nice.

“I thought that all in all, I think that was a super, super performance.”

Craig Revel Horwood said he would like to see “a little bit more reach” in her arms and “smoother transitions from one moment to the next”.

Widdrington and Pattison, who wore a white dress with long curly white hair, scored 31 points from the judges.

Model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola danced the tango to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra and scored 27 points.

The show opened with a skit featuring presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly running away from the celebrity dancers, who had turned into zombies.

Former Strictly stars Layton Williams and Krishnan Guru-Murthy were among those in the audience.

During Sunday’s results show The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns will perform, before a dance-off between two couples.

Her music will be accompanied by a performance by professional dancers Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu, who will receive an invitation to “The Monsters’ Ball”.

Photos of Sunday’s group dance show the Strictly glitter and sparkle replaced with fog and gothic gowns, as the professionals appear as half skeletons, half humans.

Last weekend former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly, with partner Lauren Oakley, after losing the dance-off to Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.