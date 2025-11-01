Lewis Cope and Katya Jones score first perfect 40 of Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Soap star Lewis Cope and dancer Katya Jones have scored the first perfect 40 of the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing, after a “spooktacular” dance.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, and the professional dancer wore matching suits for their couple’s choice to Creep by Radiohead, during which Cope did some tap dancing.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood started clapping after their dance and told them: “I liked that – spooktacular!”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she was “having an emotional moment” and Anton Du Beke added: “There is nothing you could have done for that dance to have made it any better.”

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking about Jones, Cope said: “She’s just like an amazing choreographer, but also just an amazing person, and just making things work all the time.”

Also performing on Saturday were model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola who danced the tango to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, scoring a total of 27 points.

Internet star George Clarke and his dance partner Alexis Warr scored 29 points after a cha cha to Charli XCX’s Apple.

Ballas praised a dramatic paso doble to Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 from drag performer La Voix and dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, after she scored them two points during icons week.

Skorjanec and La Voix, who was dressed as the Queen of Hearts, a character from Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland, scored 35 points, with Ballas describing the dance as “brilliant”.

EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and dancer Julian Caillon scored 28 for a samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister.