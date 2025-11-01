Ant and Dec serve bushtucker trial Christmas dinner in I’m A Celebrity trailer

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly can be seen serving a bushtucker trial-style Christmas dinner in the trailer for the 25th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 60-second teaser sees the Geordie duo interrupt a family’s festivities to offer up plates filled with items often seen during food challenges where celebrities have to eat gruesome food to win stars for camp.

The presenting pair don matching Christmas jumpers adorned with patterns of spiders, bugs and the gold stars that have long been synonymous with the show.

The family look gleeful as they are showered with maggots and other bugs after opening their Christmas crackers.

McPartlin, 49, said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year … and it’s about to get even better with the news that the new series of I’m A Celebrity… is just weeks away!”

Donnelly, 50, said: “Yes, it’s time to Ant and Dec(k) the halls and clear your diaries, because we’re coming back to your screens on 16th November!”

The last series of the ITV show was won by McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday November 16 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.