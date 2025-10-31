Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody voted favourite song of Greatest Hits Radio listeners

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody has been voted Greatest Hits Radio listeners’ favourite song of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

It is the seventh year in a row the 1975 track has topped the list of 500 songs in the station’s vote for the “greatest hit”, receiving 21,000 votes from listeners.

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said: “Thank-you for voting Bohemian Rhapsody number one in your 500 top songs.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened, but we will never take this for granted, thank-you.

“It’s great to be there in the centre of the pulse of music so thank-you for tuning in and thank-you for staying with us.”

Ozzy Osbourne-fronted Black Sabbath’s song Paranoid is at number 182 in the top 500 (PA)

The Story Of Bohemian Rhapsody, a documentary on the song narrated by Claire Sturgess featuring interviews with Sir Brian and drummer Roger Taylor, will be made available on the Rayo app after Greatest Hits Radio’s Top 500 Countdown, ahead of its release on Sunday at 4pm on Greatest Hits Radio.

Taylor added: “We are continually amazed and delighted by the fact that people still seem to love our now very old song, and we’re just delighted that it’s given a lot of pleasure to a lot of people over 50 years.

“We feel honoured and just continually thrilled, so thank-you so much to anybody that voted it number one.”

Elsewhere on the list, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid entered for the first time at 182, following the death of singer Ozzy Osbourne earlier this year, while Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger climbed 410 positions to number 38, and Champagne Supernova climbed 387 places to number 114 following the Britpop band’s 2025 reunion tour.

The most popular acts on this year’s countdown are Queen with 13 entries, David Bowie and George Michael both with 12, Sir Elton John with 10, Blondie with eight, and Abba and Bruce Springsteen both with seven.

Kate Bush is the highest placed female solo artist with Wuthering Heights at number three, while Prince is the highest placed male solo artist at number four with When Doves Cry.