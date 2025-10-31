Keira Knightley says footballers have told her they ‘love’ Bend It Like Beckham

Actress Keira Knightley has said footballers have told her they “love” her 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham.

The 40-year-old said a lot of people still want to speak to her about the movie, in which she plays footballer Jules Paxton, when they meet her.

She told BBC One’s The Graham Norton Show: “It’s mainly little girls (who ask her about the film).

“They love it because women’s football has become such a huge thing now.

“I also get a lot of football players saying how much they love the movie, which is lovely.

“I keep trying to get my own girls to watch it, but they are like, ‘you’re OK, we’ll watch the Euros instead’.”

Bend It Like Beckham follows the story of Jess Kaur Bhamra (Parminder Nagra), an 18-year-old Punjabi Sikh who dreams of becoming a footballer like her hero David Beckham and befriends Knightley’s character Jules after she invites her to a trial for her football team.

Knightley also spoke about the inspiration behind her debut children’s book I Love You Just The Same.

She said: “My eldest daughter didn’t like sleeping at all, so every night for months I drew her a picture that she could wake up to.

“Then she started asking for specific things including a bird that could take the baby away. I thought I had better write a book so I could get the baby back.

“I draw a lot – I am dyslexic, so I learn my lines by listening to them and while I am listening, I draw.

Guests on The Graham Norton Show (left to right) Keira Knightley, Malala Yousafzai, Aimee Lou Wood and Chris McCausland (Matt Crossick/PA)

“The more detailed the drawing, the better the lines go into my head.”

Knightley is also known for starring as Elizabeth Bennet in Pride And Prejudice (2005), playing Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series, and playing the titular character in Anna Karenina (2012).

The full interview can be watched on The Graham Norton Show on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.40pm on Friday.

Other guests include education activist Malala Yousafzai, actress Aimee Lou Wood and Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland.