Kate Garraway tips ‘mega star’ Alan Carr to win The Celebrity Traitors

TV presenter Kate Garraway has tipped comedian Alan Carr to win The Celebrity Traitors, praising him as a “mega star”.

The 58-year-old was banished from the BBC One reality game show on Thursday night after she received the most votes from her fellow contestants at the round table.

Asked if she knew who would go on to win in next week’s final, Garraway told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I genuinely don’t know, because this is the only show that I haven’t been part of, so I genuinely don’t know…

Alan Carr on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“I’d love it to be a faithful, I think Nick (Mohammed, comedian) is brilliant, I think Joe (Marler, former rugby player) is coming through brilliantly.

“I just have a sneaky feeling it’s going to be a traitor, and I have a sneaky feeling it’s going to be Alan, I just think he’s amazing, I think he’s a mega star, but I don’t know, that’s just me saying what I think.”

It comes after Carr murdered actress Celia Imrie in plain sight after being tasked with making a toast and saying “parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by her name, to carry out the killing.

Garraway was also asked if the heated round table which saw her booted off the show was as tense as it looked.

She replied: “I think it was tense, I didn’t take it personally because, I mean, at the end of the day, it’s an incredible game, which you’re completely sucked into, no phones, no contact with the outside world.

Kate Garraway on The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“So you’re absolutely in this intensity, I didn’t take it personally, because I’ve lived genuine life or death, at the end of the day this is a game, and you know that you’re not really going to be murdered, and you know you might not make it to breakfast, but life will go on.

“So I didn’t take any of it personally, but I think it’s very easy to take it personally, because you feel really close really quickly to people in that tight environment, like I was utterly bereft when Paloma (Faith, singer) departed so early on, because I loved her.”

Before revealing her true identity on Thursday’s episode, Garraway told her fellow contestants they had “allowed me to play and be silly, and have fun” after a “lot of years of being very serious, very sad”.

Contestants were shocked when The Thursday Murder Club star Imrie did not turn up at breakfast, with the actress saying she was killed off because she was “brave enough to get the one traitor out” – referring to TV presenter Jonathan Ross’s banishment the night before.

Imrie said after the murder: “Oh what a mean one. I love being here. It’s been gorgeous, and I’m devastated. I so wanted to stay until the end, but it’s a game.”

Following the banishment, the contestants were lured outside to a campfire where they met host Claudia Winkleman, who declared Carr, singer Cat Burns, Marler, Mohammed, and historian David Olusoga as the series’ finalists.

Celia Imrie, one of the contestants on BBC One’s The Celebrity Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The contestants were then asked to announce to one another that they are a faithful, with Carr, who is a traitor alongside Burns, cutting the tension as he burst out laughing, unable to keep a straight face when he tried to say that he was a faithful.

Thursday night’s episode was also the last where the banished player would announce whether they are a faithful or traitor before they leave the show, with the five remaining contestants required to base their final decision on trust alone.

The Celebrity Traitors returns with its highly anticipated series finale on BBC One on November 6.