England rugby player says Joe Marler has not revealed Celebrity Traitors result

Joe Marler has not revealed the result of The Celebrity Traitors, according to his former England rugby teammates.

Former prop Marler, 35, whose 15-year professional rugby career ended in 2024, reached next week’s final of the BBC reality gameshow after surviving Thursday’s murder and round table.

England’s current players and management are said to be gripped by his appearances on the show, in the build-up to their match against Australia on Saturday.

Fin Baxter (pictured) has been rooting for his former mentor Joe Marler (Adam Davy/PA)

As performance director for Team England Rugby, a group that represents players’ interests, he spent time with the squad at their Surrey base during the week.

Current player Fin Baxter, who was Marler’s understudy for Harlequins and the national team, said: “I don’t think he has told anyone. He told (former player) Danny Care he has gone quite far.

“I have been quite impressed because he’s been himself and he even said ‘I don’t think everyone quite understood me’, and were not quite sure how to deal with him.

“It is brilliant to see him just being himself. Groups of us have been watching it and it has been great entertainment. He’s smashing it. He’s got it and it’s about whether people follow him or not.

“It is quite cool to see rugby players transitioning into mainstream TV shows. We talk about characters and personalities in rugby and seeing him make the mainstream is pretty cool.”

In Thursday’s episode TV presenter Kate Garraway was banished at the round table and actress Celia Imrie was murdered by comedian Alan Carr.

Carr was tasked with making a toast and saying “parting is such sweet sorrow”, before saying her name, to carry out the killing.

The show’s five finalists will be Marler, Carr, singer Cat Burns, comedian Nick Mohammed and TV historian David Olusoga. The series’ final episode will air at 9pm on BBC One on November 6.