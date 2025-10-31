Aimee Lou Wood and Saoirse Ronan confirmed to star in Beatles biopic films

Award-winning actresses Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Anna Sawai will star in the upcoming Beatles biopic films.

They will join The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event to portray Maureen Starkey (Bruce), Linda McCartney (Ronan), Yoko Ono (Sawai) and Pattie Boyd (Wood) in the four films, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

Directed by British film-maker Sir Sam Mendes, the films will follow the lives of the Fab Four and are due to be released in April 2028.

Aimee Lou Wood during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Sam said: “Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right – and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure.”

Wood, 31, known for Sex Education and The White Lotus, will play model Pattie Boyd, who met George Harrison in 1964 on the set of the Beatles movie A Hard Day’s Night.

She is joined by Ronan, 31, who starred in Lady Bird and The Outrun and will portray photographer Linda Eastman, who met Sir Paul McCartney in 1967 and later married the singer.

Anna Sawai attending a Vanity Fair Oscar party (Doug Peters/PA)

Shogun star Sawai, 33, will portray Japanese artist Yoko Ono, who met Lennon when we was already married before going on to become lifelong creative partners, while How To Have Sex actress Bruce, 28, will portray Sir Ringo Starr’s first wife, Maureen Starkey.

They join the previously announced cast which includes Normal People star Paul Mescal as Sir Paul and fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan who will play Sir Ringo.

Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson will also star in the films as John Lennon while Mescal’s Gladiator II co-star Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison.

Mia McKenna-Bruce attending the EE Bafta Film Awards 2025 nominations announcement at Bafta in central London (Ian West/PA)

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Sir Paul, Sir Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Further casting announcements are yet to be made regarding who will portray Cynthia Lennon, Brian Epstein, George Martin, Ravi Shankar and other key roles.

Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.