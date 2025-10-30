Trailer for final series of Stranger Things sees Hawkins go into battle mode

The town of Hawkins is seen going into battle mode in the trailer for the final series of hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

The three-minute preview, which shows the gang teaming up for one final chance to find and kill malevolent antagonist Vecna, begins in the Upside Down as the tentacled creature and ruler says: “At long last, we can begin.”

The popular series, created by the Duffer brothers, aired its first series in 2016, starring a 12-year-old year-old Millie Bobby Brown as a psychokinetic girl named Eleven who escapes from a laboratory in Hawkins, making friends with a group of young boys who embark on a mission to find their friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) after he becomes lost in an alternate reality.

Set in the autumn of 1987, series five sees the town of Hawkins placed under a military quarantine as the government continues its hunt to find Eleven.

“We are really starting to lose it. Being stuck in here. No end in sight. Maybe tonight is our break,” Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard says.

He later tells the gang, made up of fellow Hawkins residents Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Steve Harrison (Joe Keery), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) that they must “find Vecna” and “end this once and for all. Together”.

Winona Ryder also makes an appearance in the series five trailer as Will’s mother, Joyce Byers, along with David Harbour, who returns as Jim Hopper.

Eleven, who is seen flying after training in hiding with Hopper, tells Mike: “This isn’t like one of your campaigns. You don’t get to write the ending. Not this time.”

The trailer ends with a dramatic attack from a number of monster-like creatures as they kill military base officials before Vecna forces Will into the air, demanding that he is “going to help me, one last time”.

Speaking about the series, Brown, 21, said: “This season we are going right into it and Eleven is in training mode. She’s in a warrior state, which is the first time you see Eleven like that at the beginning of a season.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna (Netflix/PA)

“As for her mindset, all she is thinking about is protecting her friends. Her friends are her chosen family, so she will do whatever it takes to protect them and we’re going to see that.”

Schnapp, 21, added: “Will is back in Hawkins this season. He was out of Hawkins for the last season, so now we’re seeing the effects of him being back in that realm.

“We kind of hit the ground running right away this season, which is really exciting and not how we’ve started any other season. Everyone is all in one place and we all have the same objective.”

The final series will be released in three volumes with four episodes released on November 27 followed by three more episodes on December 26 with the finale airing on January 1. Each volume will be released at 1am in the UK.