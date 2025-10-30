Lily Allen to tour UK with new album West End Girl

Singer Lily Allen has announced she will perform her new album West End Girl in its entirety across 13 shows in 2026.

The pop star last toured between 2018 and 2019 following the release of her fourth studio album, No Shame, but has made appearances with Olivia Rodrigo and Shy FX at Glastonbury Festival.

The Brit Award-winner, 40, released West End Girl – her first album in seven years – on Friday, which is said to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour.

The record, which contains a mix of “truth” and “fantasy”, according to Allen, sees the pop star sing about a sexual “arrangement” that was broken.

The tour kicks off at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on March 2 with further dates in Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol and Cardiff.

Allen has chosen the theatre venues for her tour, which concludes with two nights at The London Palladium on March 20 and 21.

The pop singer burst onto the music scene in 2006 with her debut album, Alright, Still, which was nominated for best alternative music album at the Grammy Awards.

She has had two number one albums in the UK with It’s Not Me It’s You (2009) and Sheezus (2014) and three number one singles with Smile, The Fear and a cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

Her 2018 album No Shame was nominated for the Mercury Prize, but she stepped away from music after releasing a candid memoir, My Thoughts Exactly.

All 14 songs on her new album were written by Allen, mainly in collaboration with her musical director Blue May.

The singer will perform West End Girl in its entirety in the order the songs appear on the record for her tour in March.

Tickets go on sale on November 7 at 10am.