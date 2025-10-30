John Mackay to leave STV after 31 years

John MacKay has announced he will leave STV after more than 30 years at the company.

The veteran broadcaster, one of the best-known journalists in the country, will leave in March 2026.

Mr MacKay joined STV in 1994 as a reporter on its evening news programme and was promoted to co-anchor in 1998.

Mr MacKay said he would focus on his writing career following the success of his novel The Road Dance, which was adapted into a film. He said a sequel is set for production next year.

His departure comes as STV looks to cut 60 jobs and scrap its dedicated programme in the north of Scotland. It is understood about half of the total will be met voluntarily.

The announcement has been met with anger across the political spectrum over the scale of the cuts and the impact on local news.

Announcing the decision to leave, Mr MacKay said: “It has been a privilege to bring Scotland’s most popular news programme into so many homes for so long.

“Scotland has changed dramatically over the last three decades and I am proud to have been part of the STV News teams reporting on that transformation.

“Writing has always been an enjoyable diversion for me and I feel the time is now right to develop that further.

“Following the success of my film The Road Dance, I have written a script for a sequel and we are hopeful of that going into production next year.

“In addition, there is the possibility of a TV adaptation of another of my novels and I am researching a new book. These projects will require my full commitment.

“I know I leave STV News in the capable hands of my colleagues to deliver the news programme our viewers value so much.”

STV is looking to cut 60 roles (Alamy/PA)

Mr MacKay has been a mainstay on the nation’s televisions for years and currently presents STV News At Six, the most watched news programme in the country, alongside Kelly-Ann Woodland, as well as the current affairs programme Scotland Tonight alongside Rona Dougall.

Bobby Hain, STV’s managing director of audience (news, audio and regulatory), said: “John is one of Scotland’s best-loved and well-known presenters and we’re incredibly proud that he’s been part of our channel for over 30 years.

“He is an exceptional presenter and journalist, with an outstanding professionalism and commitment to delivering high-quality news for viewers throughout his career.

“I know that I speak on behalf of everyone at STV when I say that he will be very much missed when he leaves us next year.

“I’d like to thank him for his commitment to STV over the past 31 years and wish him all the best with his next chapter.”

STV is looking to save £2.5 million by next year, it was announced in September, after it reported a £200,000 loss in the first half of 2025.

The company previously said the decision to make cuts was made with the “aim to protect our news service”.

Earlier in the week, National Union of Journalists official Nick McGowan-Lowe told the Scottish Affairs Committee that he was told by a senior member of staff at STV News that the cuts were viewed as the “nuclear option”.

The company’s chief executive, Rufus Radcliffe, rejected that claim, saying to the Westminster committee: “This is not the nuclear option – this is about protecting regional news and coming up with a news proposition for all viewers, whether they choose to watch in broadcast or in digital.”